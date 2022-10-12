Costs are reduced on the app, just follow these steps

In a historical period when saving was the password, Google Maps is here to help. Use this method on the navigation app to save a lot of money every month

Between expensive bills, economic crisis, pandemic emergencies and many other problems that characterize our daily lives, Saving has become an essential business for everyone. As always in these cases, there is also technology that can save us. Just a few days ago we told you about “wallet saving” apps, designed to manage your money better and pay less on the basic necessities.

But that’s not all, because there are many others too Only seemingly secondary services For this very purpose, but it can give you a big hand. And you’ll notice at the end of the month, when you have to deal with the income and expenses of the last few weeks. We recommend using this method on Google Mapsso as to save a lot!

Google Maps will save you fuel: Here’s how

Well, yes too Google Maps It will give you the opportunity to save a lot of money. How? Impact on fuel consumption, by choosing lanes that can be appropriate for the way you drive and the time it takes you to go From point A to point B. There are two methods in this regard, both very useful and above all effective. You will notice real improvements right away and your wallet will benefit!

first of all, Open the app – From iOS or Android – and type the destination address in the search bar. At this point, you should have several solutions to get you where you want to go. If you choose File the fastest wayYou will see that gasoline consumption will decrease. Obviously thanks to the way you drive, without speeding.

Another useful solution involves choosing A greener solution. You can select directly in the route options to give priority to green roads. But it should also appear in classic search: you’ll notice it from File green leaf Next to the road duration. It is beneficial to consume less fuel and “help” the ecosystem. Try one of these two methods and that’s it, nothing is simpler.