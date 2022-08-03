User spends $100,000 and no longer finds anyone in matchmaking [aggiornata] – Multiplayer.it

Immortal Diablo Discussion of its micro-transactions continues, despite the success the game is still collecting: another strange case comes from a user, as well as a broadcast device, which after spending about $100,000 in microtransactions Variety has become very powerful since then Don’t find anyone to play with multiplayer with matchmaking.

Modernization

Blizzard contacted the user in question, as he confirmed himself, in order to resolve the issue. The player spoke directly with a representative of the company, who assured him of approval of the reform, which will be provided in the coming days.

“I can’t wait to see how this new system will work. I hope it has been designed in a better way,” Jtisallbusiness said, adding that the media interest in his position certainly helped get Blizzard involved. live with a solution.

“I sincerely hope Blizzard will find a better way for users to connect with developers. When you invest a lot of money in a game, but even if you don’t, you still have some tech support to contact.”

The original news follows.

The thing is actually quite logical: after spending this amount, the player has become so strong that he practically no longer has no match In the game, therefore, the matchmaking system is unable to regulate any valid matches based on the recorded power parameters.

On the other hand, it’s also clear evidence of the pay-to-win trend found in Diablo Immortal, even if the matchmaking system seems to save “standard” users who intend Spend ridiculous numbers To become more powerful, as this strange case also demonstrates.

To stay on the absurd level, now the user in question is considering the idea of ​​turning to a lawyer for it Action against Activision Blizzardgiven that the massive outlay spent in the game corresponds to an actual inability to play.

“I can’t do things I spent money on the character for, and I don’t even have an idea when this situation will be resolved, or if it can actually be resolved because IThe only player on the whole planet You have this problem,” said jtisallbusiness, the definition of ‘content creator’.

We really hope he’s the only person in the world who has spent $100,000 on Diablo Immortal, even if it’s by no means certain. If so, it is true that it can be difficult to find a solution. Meanwhile, the game has reached 30 million players thanks to its launch in China, with mobile players spending $100 million in two months.