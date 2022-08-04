August 4, 2022

Patent talks about analogues with non-Newtonian fluids for better feedback – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 4, 2022 1 min read

New one available online Sony patent Which talks about a possible improvement for DualSense from PS5Or maybe some kind of Pro version. Specifically, the patent refers to analog sticks that use a coil non-Newtonian fluid For better tactile feedback.

a non-Newtonian fluid, although it sounds high tech, it’s simply a substance that acts like a fluid when not under pressure, while changing viscosity if force is applied: you can make a non-Newtonian fluid simply by mixing water and potato starch (Sony will use a different formula, obviously) . In other words, it’s nothing groundbreaking, but it can still allow the PS5 DualSense Pro controller to offer another kind of haptic feedback.

As always, remember that a file patent It does not indicate that a real project is in production. Too often, companies secure their ideas without actually rekindling the imagination. In that case, we’ll just have to wait and see if Sony has something to announce in the future.


a analog stick Using a non-Newtonian fluid, it can allow you to perform actions through pressure, such as zooming in more and more when pressing L3 or R3.

