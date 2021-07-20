Upcoming Horse Racing Events to be Excited About

Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in history that constantly grows in its fan base, especially over the past couple of years. There are few different reasons for its spike in popularity, and that has a lot to do with the attractiveness of the sport to bettors thanks to the higher odds than other sports, also its unpredictability and excitement that every race brings to fans.

On top of that, there is no pause for horse racing like we usually get in football or basketball where athletes take the time to rest. In horse racing, when one derby ends, another one starts, which is why we decided to highlight some of the best upcoming horse racing events in the second half of 2021. For more thorough approach for all the upcoming horse racing events, make sure you check out TwinSpires.com

Pacific Classic Stakes

We start in the hot sun of California on the Pacific Classic Stake which is a Grade I American thoroughbred horse race that allows three-year-olds and older. The race is one-quarter mile on a dirt track and it is definitely one of the most anticipated horse racing events for this summer.

With a prize purse of $750,000, it is not one of the most prestigious races on the calendar, but still decent enough to attract thousands of fans. Pacific Classic Stakes is scheduled for August 21, so we will have some great races this summer.

Travers Stakes

From California, we move to New York on the latest attraction called the Travers Stakes named after William R. Travers, which was the president of the old Saratoga Racing Association. Even though this racing event is not that popular in the horse racing calendar, it still holds some impressive tradition of organizing the 152nd race this year.

The Travers Stakes is scheduled for August 28 and the best thing is that they decided to increase the prize purse from the original $1 million to $1.250.000 this year.

St. Leger Festival

Now we move to what most people consider to be the origins of professional horse racing, the United Kingdom, specifically Doncaster, Yorkshire. Here we have one of the oldest horse races British Classics, called the St. Leger Stakes. This is an impressive race that attracts thousands of fans and horses all across the world.

The prize purse of this horse racing event is close to $1 million, which explains its attractiveness for jockeys and horse trainers. The race is organized from 8th to 11th September this year, and we expect a lot from this derby.

British Champions Day

Here we have one of the most prestigious races in the US’s calendar which are scheduled on the final day of the British Flat Season (16th October). This horse racing event apart from the thousands of fans will also seat the Royal Crown and its closes relatives. This Race has a prize purse of more than $1,700,000 which is one of the biggest prizes in the country.

Breeders’ Cup

A year of horse racing wouldn’t be complete without the Breeders’ Cup horse racing event. The year-end championships will be settled in California on the beautiful Der Mar, and this is one of the races where all the tickets are sold out months before the race begins.

This is basically a World Championship scheduled to start on November 5th where there will be a lot of categories for different horse races, 14 to be exact, and a whopping $31 million in purses and awards across the few days of racing.

This two-day event is considered the “Racing’s Super Bowl” where you can enjoy a picnic-style view of some of the fastest horses in the world. Just because the race is organized in an open space, there are close to 120,000 people attending the race.

It is definitely one of the most exciting horse races that act as a cherry on top for this year’s horse racing excitements.

