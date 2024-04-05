Forehand and backhand, the maximum for foreigners in the class. Tovaglieri: “Arabic instead of Italian”

The Minister of Education and Entitlement, Giuseppe Valditara, wrote in his speech in the Giornale that “the starting point for thinking about integration and the school policies that can promote it is the model of society that is in mind: a society that has its own clear identity of values, well expressed by some basic principles.” of the Constitution, that is, it is built on constitutional patriotism and strong civic sense, that is.” It was discussed in Dritto e Rovescio, the politics and current affairs program of Rete 4. “At the moment, Italians are the minority. There is this anti-Italian feeling on the left that is being cultivated. The problem now is Salvini…,” said Isabella Tofaglieri, a member of parliament European Union.

An engraving has been made of Italia Viva MP Davide Faraone, who is in the studio, and generally on the left. Tovaglieri said: “I do not understand why you have not yet proposed teaching the Arabic language directly instead of the Italian language and let us solve the problem.” “But stop it,” Varone replied. However, the MEP continued: “I talked and babbled for two hours, can I? Salvini was mentioned, every time there is a problem in Italy, it is Salvini. I would point out that the first limit was placed on foreigners 99, even “Before Minister Gelmini, from D'Alema's leftist government, with Education Minister Berlinguer and everyone silent, there was no protest.”