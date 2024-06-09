“I hope to be back soon,” Kate Middleton’s new message reveals







After the video message released in March in which Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales announced to the world that she had cancer and began treatment, preferring to isolate herself and not make any public statements. There have been many rumors about her health condition in recent months but now she is the one speaking out and sending a message Irish Guards To apologize for not participating in the final rehearsals before the show Color forces On the occasion of the King’s birthday.

“ Being a colonel remains a great honor for me, and I am very sorry that I cannot do so Cheers for the review Colonel From this year wrote Prince William’s wife, who as Princess of Wales was appointed honorary colonel of the Irish Guards. Please pass on my apologies to the entire regiment, but I hope to be able to represent you again very soon “, we read again. It was the Irish Guards themselves who shared the princess’s message on X. Emotion in listening to the words “Colonel Catherine“, William’s wife also signed the letter.

The rehearsal for the annual military parade, held each year on the King’s official birthday, is one of the events the Princess of Wales is invited to attend. With the accession to the throne Carlo IIIThe traditional Trooping the Color show will be on June 15, but today the princess was supposed to attend the last rehearsal before the official release. Trooping the Color is an imitation of 260 years Troops in full uniform are paraded before the King with their ceremonial flag, also known as the ‘colour’.

I Prince William He must participate in Trooping the Color as Captain of the Irish Guards, and take an active part in the parade.



But King Charles, unlike last year, will not participate in the parade on horseback but in a carriage with Queen Camilla. Although he is actively back in charge of the country, he is still a man of a certain age who is treating a tumor.