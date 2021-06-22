Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto graphics: the winning numbers today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in real time on Today.it. Here are all the winning combinations drawn tonight: first the Lotto Wheels numbers, then the sixth from SuperEnalotto and finally the winning combination from 10eLotto

In the last draw, the sisal competition took place Saturday 19 June, neither 6 nor 5 + 1 was scored: that’s why the jackpot for the 6th prize win today has reached 44 million euros. We remind you that the raffles will begin shortly after 8pm with SuperEnalotto wheels and Lotto wheels, and will end at approximately 8:40pm with today’s 10eLotto winning combination.

Lotto numbers in today’s contest, Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Here are the 10 lotto wheel numbers plus the national wheel reported by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

Extract No. 74 dated 06/22/2021

Barry 38 69 47 22 46

Cagliari 84 37 9 20 5

46- Florence 65 83 1 8 46

Genoa 44 41 67 54 77

Milan 5 78 84 60 89

Naples 88 32 53 54 86

Palermo 3 31 67 21 7

Rome 13 86 2 24 83

Turin 45 64 89 7 74

VENEZIA 63 64 21 27 53

patriot 2 17 19 70 41

In case of problems displaying numbers you can reload the page on this Link.

Here’s the sixth SuperEnalotto winner today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 30 51 56 59 65 68

Jolly Number: 83

SuperStar Number: 40

+ Update + Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” In tonight’s draw, the jackpot has risen to over €45 million.

the quote Category number of winnings the quote 6 . points 0,00 EUR Points 5 + 1 0,00 EUR points 5 النقاط 6 28,411.63 € 4 . points 436 399.58 € points 3 15.624 3,349 EUR points 2 256.105 €6.33

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.