Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

AF
June 22, 2021 8:23 PM
Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto graphics: the winning numbers today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in real time on Today.it. Here are all the winning combinations drawn tonight: first the Lotto Wheels numbers, then the sixth from SuperEnalotto and finally the winning combination from 10eLotto
Lotto and SuperEnalotto, all draw
In the last draw, the sisal competition took place Saturday 19 June, neither 6 nor 5 + 1 was scored: that’s why the jackpot for the 6th prize win today has reached 44 million euros. We remind you that the raffles will begin shortly after 8pm with SuperEnalotto wheels and Lotto wheels, and will end at approximately 8:40pm with today’s 10eLotto winning combination.
Lotto extraction today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021: the winning numbers
Lotto numbers in today’s contest, Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Here are the 10 lotto wheel numbers plus the national wheel reported by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.
Extract No. 74 dated 06/22/2021
- Barry 38 69 47 22 46
- Cagliari 84 37 9 20 5
- 46- Florence 65 83 1 8 46
- Genoa 44 41 67 54 77
- Milan 5 78 84 60 89
- Naples 88 32 53 54 86
- Palermo 3 31 67 21 7
- Rome 13 86 2 24 83
- Turin 45 64 89 7 74
- VENEZIA 63 64 21 27 53
- patriot 2 17 19 70 41
In case of problems displaying numbers you can reload the page on this Link.
SuperEnalotto Draw Today Tuesday 22nd June 2021
Here’s the sixth SuperEnalotto winner today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.
- Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 30 51 56 59 65 68
- Jolly Number: 83
- SuperStar Number: 40
+ Update + Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” In tonight’s draw, the jackpot has risen to over €45 million.
|Category
|number of winnings
|the quote
|6 . points
|0,00 EUR
|Points 5 + 1
|0,00 EUR
|points 5 النقاط
|6
|28,411.63 €
|4 . points
|436
|399.58 €
|points 3
|15.624
|3,349 EUR
|points 2
|256.105
|€6.33
10eLotto, Tuesday 22 June 2021 tie: winning numbers
And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
- 10eLotto numbers: 3-5 – 13 – 31 – 32 – 37 – 38 – 41 – 44 – 45 – 47 – 63 – 64 – 65 – 69 – 78 – 83 – 84 – 86 – 88
- Golden Number: 38
- Double Gold: 38 – 69
Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Tuesday, June 22, 2021
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Tomorrow’s horoscope June 23, 2021
“Live and become a mother?” How are things with Prosecutor Angione – Libero Quotidiano
Massimo Boldi in love with Anita Saccon: “Withdraws, he has an impossible figure”