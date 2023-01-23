Today’s horoscope January 23, 2023 for all signs according to Blackbeard

Today’s horoscope January 23, 2023: Here’s what Blackbeard predicted and how the positions and motions of the celestial bodies in relation to Earth will affect all signs.

Today’s horoscope January 23rd

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Reliable and fanciful, thanks to the conjunction of the Moon and Venus, while Cupid hurls a bolt that hits the target straight. Which is instantly love. Passion is at the fore, this season of love will see you very quick to flirt.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

The moon continues to hint at anxiety, but from heaven you have your fans ready to lend a hand: by extolling logic, common sense triumphs. Assume the behavior that suits you best, and in this way you will be able to resist all kinds of unforeseen events.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

An amount of new stimulations, travels, contacts and career challenges will invite you to show your fortitude and give your best. With the Moon in Aquarius, you are in good company. Good people, opportunities, an interesting and profitable day.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Your relationship with your co-workers needs nurturing: There are many things you can do, but not do, to contribute to a good work climate. Be grateful for the help you receive, and don’t be overly critical of a simple mistake.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Fatigue makes itself felt today: physical tone is weighing down, as well as brilliance and clarity seem decidedly in retreat. With the lunar opposition, you cannot control the situation, lose charisma and the ability to assert yourself.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Even if you are in some trouble, don’t let others decide for you, and get personally involved in economic and family decisions. Heed the advice of friends older than you: your intuition may be deceiving you now.

Weight scale. 9/23 – 10/22

The conjunction of the Moon and Venus is perfect, to get emotional matters going in the best way possible, especially if you have… serious goals. The tranquility of the couple is safe, and nothing can disturb it: drive away the coming clouds!

the scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

Don’t get impatient if things don’t go according to your calculations. Sweetness and patience are recommended to avoid clashes with those close to you. Method and intelligence, combined with practical sense, allow you to cope with any unforeseen event.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

The Moon in Aquarius eases tensions and allows you to focus on what’s close to your heart, like an old friendship in crisis. The social life is impressive, but the bank account suffers. Is it because you have wide sleeves?

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

You would rather face the business alone, manage it as you like, according to your methods, but in some cases co-operation is a must. An explanatory dialogue will tie the threads of a relationship with a person who meant a lot to you.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

The Moon in your sign gives you an edge, fueling your creativity and giving you chances to win. In love, our motto is construction. At work, everything is flowing, everything is flowing in the right direction. In the family they scold you for distraction.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Clarity and intuition support you in the profession: dedicate yourself to unfinished projects before putting new initiatives into destiny. Use your energies in the simplest way. Keep your hands busy, relax your mind

© Reproduction Reserved