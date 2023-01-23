Meloni in Algiers between gas and space: “The Mediterranean is crucial for Italy”

“The vast majority of our national interests travel in the Mediterranean,” he said. Georgia Meloni From Algeria. The Prime Minister is heading to the North African country, where she will meet the President tomorrow Abdul Majeed Tebboune. Speaking from the Italian naval ship Carabiniere, Meloni thanked the crew and stressed the importance of the Italian presence in the Mediterranean. “This is an important area for us, and in particular, I represent the current Italian government, I think the work you are doing is very strategic because we are returning to projecting Italy as a priority in the Mediterranean for its strategic interests,” he said. Meloni in his speech to the Italian soldiers. “Without your work of patrolling, combating illegal trade, defending and monitoring strategic infrastructures, we would not have the preconditions to do the job we want to do,” he added.

Meloni, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Enrico CredendinoAnd by the captain of the ship David Rossano. Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will meet the President of the Algerian Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and in the evening, you will participate in an official dinner with the Prime Minister. Ayman bin Abdul Rahman. The visit of the Premier comes within the framework of the government’s strategy in the field of energy and economy find the gas. For Italy, in fact, Algeria is one of the main suppliers of methane. In addition, tomorrow a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Italian Space Agency and the Algerian Space Agency. The memorandum was concluded, according to what has been learned, within the framework of the Treaty of Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Field of Exploration and Use of Space Beyond the Atmosphere including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies. Areas of cooperation include space science, space exploration, space technology, Earth observation, and education.