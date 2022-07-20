Diletta Lotta and Giacomo Cavalli were captured together on the balcony

Leotta and Cavalli do their best to get rid of the rumors: they enter the house separately, they go out one by one, and they take endless long car journeys to make them lose track of them. Pressured when she was with Yaman, the presenter wants to live the new love in peace, and even the couple’s last vacation in the Balearic Islands was filled with complete privacy.

Together, it is undeniable that Diletta and Giacomo form a complicit and close partner. They have been dating for months but have never announced their relationship. He is 28 years old with a degree in economics and a passion for sailing. On the host’s porch, they indulge in a moment of intimacy, staging a fake discussion just for an excuse to make up.