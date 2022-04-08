Recent increases in electricity and gas bills have put many families in a bind. That is why it is becoming increasingly important to know how to better manage consumption and find ways to save. Not only for environmental and pollution issues, but specifically for economic problems. Thankfully, winter is over, so you can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to keeping warm. But we can still reduce our electricity and water bills. Maybe save up for the next big bill.

To reduce the cost of your electricity bill and save money, here are 5 useful tips and a must-have item for your purchase

We already talked about how to do this in a previous article Reduce water consumption and save. Today we will see how to improve electricity consumption. These tips come directly from ENEA, the national agency for new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development. in their publications, Every kilowatt hour mattersMake a list of behaviors to be followed for memorization.

Energy saving devices

One of the best ways to save even large amounts of money on your electric bill is to have efficient appliances. Better if with certificates such as Energy Star and Ecolabel. These brands guarantee not only quality, but also low energy consumption. Another tip is to be careful to turn off the lights when leaving the room and only use them when necessary. By utilizing natural light as much as possible, consumption can be reduced. Changing household lights by replacing them with LEDs is also very useful. In addition, by painting the walls in light colors, you can get more brightness in the rooms.

Use dimmers or time switches

For study or reading lamps, but also for living room chandeliers, by adjusting the light intensity according to needs, consumption can be reduced. At all evening hours you won’t need a bright light like that for dinner. Even dim light can work well for watching a movie. Same for time switches or motion detectors. Perfect if you don’t want to park there and turn the driveway off and on again. If we have pets in the house, it is better to install time switches, otherwise the sensor switches will always be on the move.

Also pay attention to the screensaver and standing in the standing positions. It is true that these functions help reduce consumption, but they do not completely eliminate it. For this reason, it is worth buying a truly indispensable item if we want to save money. there multi socket Usually called ciabatta, it can be us. One switch off will prevent multiple devices from consuming power. Great solution for TVs, coffee machines, toasters and other small appliances.

In short, to reduce your electricity bill costs, these very useful tricks can be adopted. It is important to pay attention to consumption, especially in this period of rising prices. Now that summer is here, we will also have to pay attention to our beloved air conditioner. To avoid attrition, we can take advantage of a very useful function in the latest models.

