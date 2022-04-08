Special driving licenses, vouchers for the unemployed in Sardinia

With the publication of the notification by the Regional Employment Agency, the first call for the acquisition and renewal of CE CQC, DE CQC and E licenses has just begun, with the introduction of fair and objective criteria for vouchers. Employment Council member Alessandra Zida explained: “We have introduced some important standards of social fairness and equity in the advertising, and as promised, today we are ready to accept questions to provide another definitive answer to those looking for work.” Measure studied and planned by the department, in collaboration with Aspal, to enhance employment and create new opportunities through targeted training courses. The list of beneficiaries will in fact be determined on the basis of ISEE, with attribution (with equal income) minority age as a preferential condition. Zadeh has always explained that “through these distinct criteria, the regional benefit will be allocated to segments of the population in conditions of greatest need with clear social and economic implications.” Concrete response to the needs of transport and logistics companies and offering new training opportunities to those who do not have a stable job at the moment.” The voucher will cover the cost of obtaining or renewing one or more of the above-mentioned licenses and related qualifications up to a maximum of 3,500 euros. Unemployed and unemployed persons can Submitting an application with a Declaration of Immediate Availability, DID, who already possesses at least a driver’s license C or D. is excluded.So it is the first action by a territory aimed at addressing a particularly perceived need.

