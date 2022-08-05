TikTok is now selling concert tickets. And try to become a showbiz superhero

tik tok A new streaming platform could be launched soon Music. Last May, the group filed a TikTok Music trademark application with the US Patent Office after doing the same in Australia in 2021.

It would not be new for the Chinese giant ByteDance, which controls the social media for entertainment: in India, Brazil and Indonesia, it is so A music platform called Resso is already active. In this case, music is detected and listened to directly from videos posted by users, obviously in TikTok style, thus being able to switch from social content to Spotify style listening. A type of hybrid transformation and potential paradigm shift Important Also for the world of broadcasting.

That’s not all: always stay in the music world and show how much you aspire to be To the world of 360-degree entertainmentTikTok is now selling tickets, too.

Agreement with Ticketmaster

The platform, which has over 1 billion subscribers, mostly young adults, has signed an agreement with Ticketmaster, the ticket giant, and since 2010 has been part of American group Live Nation Entertainment, to help people discover events and buy tickets for concerts and shows while staying within the app, without going anywhere else. It’s not just music: artists, comedians, sports clubs, and entertainment venues can Upload a link to Ticketmaster events inside their videosthus activating the function for users.

Starts with Demi Lovato, Usher and OneRepublic

For now, the new product is only available to a select group of creators, but more and more will arrive over time and from the US The job will expand to other markets. Among the first big names to file tickets for her concerts are Demi Lovato, One Republic, Usher, Backstreet boys and World Wrestling Entertainment. The purchase link will appear at the bottom left of the screen. Users can tap or click a file In-app browser To select seat options, additional services and complete the purchase: everything is done in a few steps.

Ticketmaster explained that the deal with TikTok will help organizers and creators grow their audience and eventually sell more tickets. A similar step was also done with Snapchat This past February, it migrated to an applet within the Yellow Ghost app. This time, to be honest, the procedure seems simpler.

Change the dynamics of the music flow

So music and everything that goes around it in terms of entertainment remains a mainstay of the TikTok business model, which on the other hand has been the cradle of success for many personalities (who remembers? Lil Nas X and him Old city roads in 2019?). The move towards a new music-streaming offering would therefore be entirely natural: According to the request heard at the beginning of the week, the experience should be richer than that of Spotify or Apple Music. Songs can be downloaded (so it seems right now), they can Connect to other social profiles Users will be able to leave comments and broadcast live shows scattered all over the place, perhaps with built-in wallpapers chosen from the catalog. It’s hard to fathom whether it will be an improved and modified version of Resso or an entirely new creature. It’s definitely a possibility that doesn’t make you sleep deeply Cupertino it’s at Stockholm.