Hot Out – Here’s What Happens Next

There are still 48 hours with him hot Strong, dirty and unbearable but then, finally, the African anti-cyclone must begin to loosen its grip. In the meantime, we will have to deal with extreme temperatures of 38-40°C in the Po Valley but also in Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio. The worst days will be the ones we live today and tomorrow, starting on Sunday, something will start to change starting from the north.

Cities with red stamps

Let’s go in order: The Ministry of Health issued a bulletin Where cities are indicated with red stamps, up to 16, for tomorrow, Saturday August 6Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona, Viterbo. Red indicates risk level 3, which is the highest, for “ Emergencies (heat wave) with potential negative effects on the health of healthy, active people and not only on high-risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children and chronically ill people As explained by the ministry.

What changes from Sunday

Such as expertsOn Sunday, the first change will be felt in the north thanks to the fresh and unstable air coming directly from Scandinavian countries Which will be able to cause strong thunderstorms and northern ventilation has the advantage of lowering temperatures significantly until 7-8 degrees Celsius. So, starting from Monday, these currents will also gradually reach the center and south with a general decrease in the maximum and minimum values. Finally, you will be breathing different air with less hot and sloppy climates and possible highs on a wide range of 32-33°C but also lower.

“Summer Holiday”

What happens from Sunday, then, will not be short-lived: For now, mathematical models no longer see the spectrum of the African anticyclone but rather a period characterized by a lively and fresh. My time afternoon in the mountainous areas that may affect large parts of the territory coinciding with August 15, when our country can pass through a swarm of Rainfall And generalized hypothermia without excluding any region. would be a classicrest time the summer‘, This is a period characterized by the first slowdown in summer. Two things are clear: If this situation occurs, autumn will still be very far away because these periods generally last a few days, and above all, these forecasts will be confirmed in the next few days, but for the time being no It’s about predictions, it’s about the trend line.