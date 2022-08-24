Samsung Electronics presents the Odyssey lineup at Gamescom 2022, delivering world-class entertainment experiences

Samsung’s new Odyssey series, including the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor, combined with the Samsung Gaming Hub and smart platform, deliver next-generation entertainment experiences

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. revealed. Today about the latest batch of gaming monitors at Gamescom 2022, including the Odyssey Ark, Odyssey G70B, and G65B. The Odyssey Ark, announced earlier this month, is the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor, with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG) and an all-new Cockpit mode.

“As the world’s largest gaming event, Gamescom represents an opportunity for Samsung to showcase our latest gaming innovations, and deliver an amazing future of gaming to gaming communities around the world,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung. electronics. “The extraordinary Odyssey Ark and the super-smart G70B and G65B enhance our expertise and unlock a new world of possibilities with these gaming monitors.”

Odyssey Ark: The ultimate entertainment screen with superior gaming performance

Odyssey Ark breaks new ground in gaming, with unparalleled picture and surround sound quality. The world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved monitor provides an immersive display that engages the user’s peripheral vision, enhanced by the Cockpit mode that optimizes the monitor environment with HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) and tilt and swivel capabilities. Powered by Quantum Mini LED, Quantum Matrix technology enables ultra-precise and precise control of densely arranged LEDs, with new 14-bit processing, enhanced by 16,384 black levels and a 1 million constant contrast ratio that brings out every detail with perfect clarity.

Odyssey Ark is a state-of-the-art entertainment display made using Samsung’s own Matte Display and Sound Dome technology. With anti-glare and anti-glare protection, users can watch, work and play without distraction, while surrounding themselves with cinematic sound spread through four speakers in each corner and center woofers, resulting in a 60W 2.2.2 channel with 45Hz lower feedback than any gaming monitor or other speakers.

Odyssey Ark is packed with all the features you need to deliver the best gaming, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. The Smart Hub integrates core IoT devices and features, allowing users to monitor and adjust settings such as temperature and humidity through the SmartThings app. In addition, simple Wi-Fi connectivity enables a complete Smart TV experience, allowing you to access popular streaming apps and free live content without downloads or registration, thanks to Samsung TV Plus.

In addition to a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the Odyssey Ark features a Samsung Game Center[1]is an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play the games they love without the need for downloads or storage.

Finally, every Odyssey Ark is equipped with the Ark Dial, a unique solar powered Ark screen controller, which allows you to quickly and easily control settings such as Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings and Game Bar[2]. In addition to being equipped with a solar panel, the Ark Dial can also be recharged via a USB Type-C connection.

Odyssey G70B and G65B: smart services and smoother gameplay

The Odyssey G70B and G65B gaming monitors were presented at Gamescom 2022. These are the first models in the Odyssey range with the built-in Smart Platform and Samsung Gaming Hub.

The G70B and G65B both offer smart features, including the ability to create a home office environment even without a PC. These monitors connect to various IT devices and services for a highly efficient working environment. Users can wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac computer, use Samsung DeX, mirror a smartphone screen to the screen with Apple AirPlay 2, and access Microsoft 365 cloud services. Users can also enjoy the latest shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other major shows – Best OTT Providers.

In addition to the IoT capabilities also available on the Odyssey Ark, the G70B and G65B models are equipped with a highly sensitive Far Field Voice microphone, allowing users to control the device using voice assistants such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Always On Voice function[3] It allows users to interact with Bixby even when the screen is off, while the conversation information is displayed on the screen.

The G70B is available in 28- and 32-inch sizes and offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time. This capability is packed into a flat, UHD IPS display, backed by NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gameplay.

Available in two sizes, 27 and 32 inches, the G65B features a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time. The curved QHD monitor, 1000R, is equipped with FreeSync Premium Pro technology for an impeccable gaming experience that will give any gamer a competitive edge.

Available on both the G70B and G65B, the Samsung Gaming Hub provides instant access to the best streaming services from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik. Additionally, users can access the most popular gaming consoles and PC games to navigate the gaming world, thanks to Samsung’s advanced game streaming technology for smooth graphics and responsive gaming. In addition to the Samsung Gaming Hub, the two new Odyssey models introduce the Game Bar, a powerful tool that allows gamers to quickly and easily view the status of game settings and change response time or screen ratio, as well as Game Picture mode, without ever having to exit the game screen.

Samsung’s Odyssey Ark is now available for pre-order globally, while the G70B and G65B models will be available globally starting in the fourth quarter.

Samsung's Odyssey Ark is now available for pre-order globally, while the G70B and G65B models will be available globally starting in the fourth quarter.

[1] Samsung Gaming Hub is available in the following countries/regions: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Korea, and Brazil. Partner service availability may vary by region.

[2] Game Bar is supported for PC and consoles, but not for the Gaming Hub.

[3] Availability of local assistant services may vary by country.