“Encouraging the unemployed, the unemployed and the students to appoint cashiers”

Introducing preferential criteria in the list of appointing cashiers for non-working, unemployed and unemployed students. City Council members request this Stefano Cogini And the Luigi Rabovi From Alternative to Piacenza in a hurry. “The urgency is motivated by the upcoming political elections on September 25th”.

In the motion, the members of the Council state that “from a purely normative point of view, the choice of auditors to be appointed to compose seats in any electoral consultation is left to the discretion of the Electoral Commission. prejudice, of course, to their inclusion in the register and stipulates that the Municipal Election Commission shall appoint the auditors of each electoral division of the municipality, selecting them from among the names included in the register of auditors, and leaving any determination in this sense to the discretion of the members of the authority itself.”

“Currently, the cashiers who will be employed in the municipality of Piacenza during the electoral consultations / referendum are selected by free draw, operated by a specific program, without any selective candidate, regardless of the ‘economic need’ of the condition of persons registered in the list. In the last election , in line with what has happened in the recent past, the municipality of Piacenza has seen a large number of cashiers relinquish, and offices have committed themselves to looking for alternatives, resulting in a loss of time and money.Several municipal election commissions have already established criteria for the appointment of auditors that take into account, in whole or in part, Socioeconomic status of registry members.

In view of the premises and considerations, the APP Board Group requests the Mayor, as Chairman of the Municipal Election Commission, “to encourage the amendment of the current regulations for the appointment of cashiers, and the introduction of preferential criteria for non-working students, to the unemployed (the result of registration in the employment center) and the unemployed (outcome of for registration in the Employment Center). Board members are also requesting “to discuss and vote on the proposal, if technically feasible, before appointing the money changers for the next consultation on September 25, 2022.”