April 3, 2022

There is a new crater on Mars: identified by the University of Arizona

Karen Hines April 3, 2022 2 min read

The black and white image shows an area of ​​5 km of Earth, so the image in the middle is a relatively small crater. According to scientists it will be

Formation, astronomically speaking, is very recent

: The influence of the celestial body that he was born with dates back to the period between February 2006 and March 2014. The research team identified the crater of the volcano Starting with black and white images captured in July 2020 by the Context Camera, an instrument of the MRO probe, then processed at a higher resolution by the HiRISE instrument. At the end of the process, the image posted in this tweet was produced:

The list of craters on Mars is vast and growing at a rate of 200 each year.

NASA estimates that there are more than 250,000 holes

About the size of the Arizona meteorite crater (about 1 kilometer in diameter) and about 43,000 larger than 5 kilometres. These numbers are incomparable with those of

The land, which includes about 170 in total

: Not only is the atmosphere of Mars practically non-existent compared to ours, which acts as a filter, but on our planet there is a whole series of phenomena (genesis, water and wind erosion, plate tectonics, and others) that constantly cover and reshape it. its surface.


