There is a lot of excrement on Mount Everest and climbers' excrement becomes a problem: those who climb “will have to take the excrement to base camp.” Bags are expected to be checked

Nepal. which relates to it lose that it problem well-known and which has also been of interest to the world for some time now'Everst top. You only have to look on social media to see, thanks to the countless photos that have now gone viral, the conditions facing the highest peak on the planet. between Tents, dirt and oxygen tanks were destroyedwhich also arises as a crucial question Stool Which, according to what was reported BBC“, due to extreme temperatures It does not decompose “Completely.”

The issue has been detected (although known for some time). Mingma SherpaMayor of Pasang Lamu, who in BBC (Here is the interview)) He said: Our mountains began stinky. Therefore, we have introduced a new rule as part of the wider measures being implemented, which states that “Buy poop bags for climbers “To base camp, to be examined upon their return.”

All this is the result of the desire to respond to a truly crucial problem: “We receive Complaints About the fact that human feces are visible on the rocks – continued the mayor who conducted the interview BBC -. this this is unacceptable “It erodes our image.”

During the climbing season, climbers spend most of their time at base camp acclimatizing to where they are Setting up separate tents to serve as bathrooms, complete with “barrels” underneath that collect feces. The problem arises when climbers start to climb to the top. Many people choose DrI dig holes in the snow But in some areas you find yourself literally “going to the bathroom.” Rocks. The feces largely end up staying there, since feces don't completely break down with extreme temperatures, Mingma Sherpa reported.

Therefore, the new rule stipulates that climbers who They will arrive at base camp starting in Marchthey will have to buy the right products bags, to be returned after that. The astonishing increase in the number of hikers and climbers on Mount Everest in recent years has actually led to… Significant increase in waste at high altitudesI have understood. The hope is that with this new procedure the problem will be solved (at least). I narrowed it down.

“Waste remains a Important problem“Especially in the higher areas that cannot be reached.” Tshering SherpaCEO of NGO Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, gave an interview to BBC -. Although there are no official numbers, we appreciate that they exist About three tons of human waste “Between Camp One, at the foot of Mount Everest, and Camp Four.” In short, it's not easy.