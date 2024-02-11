February 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

There is a lot of excrement on Mount Everest and climbers' excrement becomes a problem: those who climb “will have to take the excrement to base camp.” Bags are expected to be checked

There is a lot of excrement on Mount Everest and climbers' excrement becomes a problem: those who climb “will have to take the excrement to base camp.” Bags are expected to be checked

Samson Paul February 11, 2024 2 min read

Nepal. which relates to it lose that it problem well-known and which has also been of interest to the world for some time now'Everst top. You only have to look on social media to see, thanks to the countless photos that have now gone viral, the conditions facing the highest peak on the planet. between Tents, dirt and oxygen tanks were destroyedwhich also arises as a crucial question Stool Which, according to what was reported BBC“, due to extreme temperatures It does not decompose “Completely.”

The issue has been detected (although known for some time). Mingma SherpaMayor of Pasang Lamu, who in BBC (Here is the interview)) He said: Our mountains began stinky. Therefore, we have introduced a new rule as part of the wider measures being implemented, which states that “Buy poop bags for climbers “To base camp, to be examined upon their return.”

All this is the result of the desire to respond to a truly crucial problem: “We receive Complaints About the fact that human feces are visible on the rocks – continued the mayor who conducted the interview BBC -. this this is unacceptable “It erodes our image.”

During the climbing season, climbers spend most of their time at base camp acclimatizing to where they are Setting up separate tents to serve as bathrooms, complete with “barrels” underneath that collect feces. The problem arises when climbers start to climb to the top. Many people choose DrI dig holes in the snow But in some areas you find yourself literally “going to the bathroom.” Rocks. The feces largely end up staying there, since feces don't completely break down with extreme temperatures, Mingma Sherpa reported.

See also  Covid: Israel 2260 cases in 24 hours, a positive rate of 2.38% - the last hour الساعة

Therefore, the new rule stipulates that climbers who They will arrive at base camp starting in Marchthey will have to buy the right products bags, to be returned after that. The astonishing increase in the number of hikers and climbers on Mount Everest in recent years has actually led to… Significant increase in waste at high altitudesI have understood. The hope is that with this new procedure the problem will be solved (at least). I narrowed it down.

“Waste remains a Important problem“Especially in the higher areas that cannot be reached.” Tshering SherpaCEO of NGO Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, gave an interview to BBC -. Although there are no official numbers, we appreciate that they exist About three tons of human waste “Between Camp One, at the foot of Mount Everest, and Camp Four.” In short, it's not easy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How to whiten a toilet seat with just two ingredients, so it looks like new again

February 10, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

The sick Biden is a mirror of the West

February 10, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Qatargate, MP Maria Arena questioned by the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office: “She was heard as a suspect”

February 10, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

There is a lot of excrement on Mount Everest and climbers' excrement becomes a problem: those who climb “will have to take the excrement to base camp.” Bags are expected to be checked

February 11, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Biggest Catheter Fraud Costs US Healthcare System $2 Billion

February 10, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Opaque headlights, hardware store trick, become shiny again in a minute | It costs you 5 euros

February 10, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Singers and guests tonight in order of release, hour by hour – Corriere.it

February 10, 2024 Lorelei Reese