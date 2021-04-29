April 29, 2021

The Utah Tour expects to return in 2022 under the Sports Medal

Organizers of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah have confirmed that the resumption of the American stage race in 2022 will be sponsored by Medalist Sports after this year’s race is canceled.

Medalist Sports, a full-service sports management company, has organized several major races in the United States, including the Tour of California, USA Pro Challenge, Tour de Georgia, and Tour of Missouri.

