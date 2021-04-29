The Utah Tour expects to return in 2022 under the Sports Medal

Organizers of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah have confirmed that the resumption of the American stage race in 2022 will be sponsored by Medalist Sports after this year’s race is canceled.

Medalist Sports, a full-service sports management company, has organized several major races in the United States, including the Tour of California, USA Pro Challenge, Tour de Georgia, and Tour of Missouri.

A licensing agreement was reached between the Larry H. Miller group of companies, which has owned Tour of Utah since its launch in 2008, Medalist Sports to operate Stage Race, which was a UCI 2 level event. Last in 2019, and Tour of Utah Ultimate Challenge, a non-competitive Gran Fondo-style endurance event for amateur cyclists.

The Utah Tour was North America’s best men’s race. The 2020 event was part of the wave of global sporting cancellations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, and this year’s edition will take place from July 26 to August 1.

It was last completed in 2019 and won the title of Ben Hermans (Emerging State of Israel). The previous year was a turning point for the Young American (Jumbo-Visma).

“Our goals to bring world-class bikes to our local communities and showcase the beauty of our state through the eyes of sport continue,” said racing president Steve Miller. “The Utah Tour has grown in stature and respectability over the years, and we are grateful for the support of countless volunteers, loyal partners, committed host cities and cycling enthusiasts. I have had the privilege of running this race across the state for the past fifteen years.

“We are now happy to support the Sports Medals in their operations and planning for these events,” Miller said. “The medal winner is familiar with the Utah tour and has tremendous experience and expertise in conducting cycling events. We are particularly grateful for our partnership with the Utah Sports Commission and the Utah Tourism Bureau and Cycling USA over the years. For everyone involved, the Utah Tour is a captivating affair.” “”.

This isn’t the first time a Utah tour has undergone a makeover. The Utah Tour began in 2004 as a three-day cycling event for hobbyists and elite cyclists during the Memorial Day weekend in May. In December 2006, the Miller family, owner of the Larry H. Miller group of companies, formed the Utah Cycling Partnership and bought the race, but in March 2007, a lack of funds led to the race being suspended for a year. It then re-launched in 2008 for a full week on late summer dates and gradually began to become a UCI certified event.

Medal Sports, based outside of Atlanta, Georgia, began working with the Utah Tour in 2011, the year the race was elevated to the UCI Americas Tour, and has continued its final one-day challenge in Utah since 2016.

“Medalist Sports is committed to hosting a safe, successful, and high-quality event while preserving the integrity and legacy of the Tour of Utah.” We are grateful to the Miller family for their support for the sport, the Utah community, and their ongoing partnership with Medalist, said Chris Arunhalt, managing partner of Medalist Sports, which specializes in road cycling and related events. “We look forward to sharing more information as we plan ahead.”

Aronhalt launched Medalist Sports in partnership with Jim Birrell in 2004 and focused on Tour de Georgia operations, then launched the Tour of California. Arunhalt held the position of Director of Operations for the first year of the Tour de Georgia the previous year. The Sports Medal upped the ante on the booming Peach State race and took part in the cycling lottery draws for major professionals of the time, such as Lance Armstrong, US postal team Mario Cibolini and Italy’s Domina Vacanzi.

He faced both big races, as the Georgia Race ended in 2008, and the 2020 California Tour has ceased and for the foreseeable future. This leaves Maryland cycling Classic p / b UnitedHealthcare, on September 5, also organized by Medalist Sports, as the only UCI ProSeries race, a 1.Pro event, in the US this year. Organizers of the Joe Martin Stage Race and Tour of the Gila are waiting for the UCI to agree to new dates in late summer with stage races with a rating of 2.2.

The final edition of the Utah Tour covered 477 miles and 37,882 feet in altitude, with 115 runners from 17 teams. The organizers of the "toughest race in America" ​​said the race attracted 400,000 spectators during the race week and reached more than 400 million homes via radio coverage around the world.