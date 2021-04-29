April 29, 2021

6 cases of the Brazilian substitute – Savonanews.it

Karen Hines April 29, 2021

ASL 2 Savonese announced that on Monday 12 April, during regular patient screening swabs to identify any positivity before discharge, a positive for SARS-CoV-2 was detected in Medicine 2 at San Paolo Hospital in Savona.

The company’s protocol was implemented immediately, which provides for extraordinary sanitation of hospital areas, screening of all patients and staff who have access to the ward and activating epidemiological investigations aimed at Contact tracing.

Molecular investigations identified 19 positives among the patients, who were transferred to the wards of patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, while not detecting positivity among the operators.

The Clinical Pathology Laboratory identified a Brazilian alternative to SARS-CoV-2 in 6 patients: thus, according to ministerial indications, the inpatient quarantine period was extended to 14 days.

Swabs conducted at the end of the fourteenth day gave negative results to all observed patients; As a result of these results, the suspension of new admissions to the inpatient facility has been lifted, as a precaution in order to facilitate group containment.

So far, the situation has returned to normal.

