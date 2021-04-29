April 29, 2021

The developers' favorite PC, the PS5 number one among consoles, is in GDC poll – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 29, 2021

Computer It turned out to be Preferred platform give her Developers, While PS5 It is the first preference among keyboards, at a vote It targets developers connected to GDC 2021, Which can also give an idea of ​​the current situation of many professionals regarding current and future projects.

These are the preferences related toScope of developmentTherefore, it is not personal tastes or usage in terms of users, but it is still interesting to understand what they think of the different platforms on the other side of the fence. It should also be noted that the survey is clearly limited as an extension of the sample taken into consideration, but it can still be an indicator of a general trend.

PC is by far the preferred platform for developers, according to the question “Which platform is right for you Interest more? Which brings the computer back to first place with 58% of preferences Control unitMost Interesting for Developers is the PS5 at 44%, which beats the Nintendo Switch by 38% and the Xbox Series X | S increased by 30%.


Other interesting questions relate to the last project developed and the next project under development, but in all cases, the PC always remains on top of preferences, intriguingly followed by iOS and Android.


As for the platform on which it is based Current project, PC always dominates followed by iOS and Android, then we find PS5 and Xbox Series X | S side by side approx, To illustrate how the next generation appears to go hand in hand in terms of project deployment in development.

READ  Resident Evil Village: A demo comparison video for PS5 and PS4 / Pro from Digital Foundry

By staying in the developer and polls, we’ve also seen the number of people sharing the idea that 30% of profits are too big, referring to the percentage that has been withheld by major online stores like Steam, Apple App Store and Google Play.

