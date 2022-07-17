July 17, 2022

LeBron James bids in the Drew League: 42 points and a quick win. video

Mirabelle Hunt July 17, 2022

He’s actually been in the Drew League once, in 2011 during the NBA shutdown that kept players off the field: This time it had a different taste and meaningIt was a way to reassert its centrality in the world of basketball, not only in Los Angeles, but throughout the USA and around the world. LeBron Jamesaway from the basketball court since the end of March, first due to injury, and then above all because his Lakers were out of the playoffs, he played in the Drew League Playing a great match won by sprint alongside DeMar DeRozan Another historic and great champion of the tournament fills the suburban clubs near Compton, where the Chicago Bulls player was born: for James at the end of the game they are 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 stealscomplete with dunks, passes behind the back and targets fall back.

The match was won in a quick race and without little pain His MMV cheater against the Black Pearl Elite (with LeBron missing a free throw in the final, leaving opponents with an opportunity to try to end potential success) prompted the NBA to hurry interest in the match, as well as to attract thousands of fans They queued for hours to grab the best seats on the sidelines (Given that the rules say there are no tickets and that “first come, better stay”). Born in 1973, the Drew League has always been one of those summer leagues that often saw NBA players as champions, and this time, with the exceptional presence of LeBron James, it managed to grab everyone’s attention to the world of evening basketball. .

