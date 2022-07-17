LeBron James bids in the Drew League: 42 points and a quick win. video

He’s actually been in the Drew League once, in 2011 during the NBA shutdown that kept players off the field: This time it had a different taste and meaningIt was a way to reassert its centrality in the world of basketball, not only in Los Angeles, but throughout the USA and around the world. LeBron Jamesaway from the basketball court since the end of March, first due to injury, and then above all because his Lakers were out of the playoffs, he played in the Drew League Playing a great match won by sprint alongside DeMar DeRozan Another historic and great champion of the tournament fills the suburban clubs near Compton, where the Chicago Bulls player was born: for James at the end of the game they are 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 stealscomplete with dunks, passes behind the back and targets fall back.