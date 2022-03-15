You may not be able to use it anymore if you have these problems

WhatsApp, you may not be able to use it if you have these issues: Take care to avoid consuming too much memory and more.

The WhatsApp It is definitely one of the apps we use the most on a daily basis; For years, the app has been a staple of messaging, to the point that it is now also used by public and business services.

Due to its constant use, it is good to pay attention to these small problems to avoid crashes and slowdowns in the application; there How to avoid danger.

WhatsApp, you may not be able to use it anymore if you have these issues: Things to watch out for

In addition to messages, WhatsApp allows sending and receiving various other contents, including GIFs, photos, videos, audio messages, and even various types of files; For this, it is good to be careful not to fill the memory too much Prevent the app from crashing and can’t be used anymore.

Pay close attention to the various contents that they send you in the chat; Can many of these Automatically save to your phone and take up space, even if they are actually useless files that we don’t really need in the long run (such as various good morning images or good night images that, for example, come from relatives). If the storage space is full, WhatsApp will stop working, even if maybe at that moment we can only use it.

It’s good too Remember to always update the app when necessaryCheck for updates directly on the App Store or Google Play; Having the best and latest version certainly allows the app to run more smoothly.

Finally, another issue that may prevent us from using the messaging app is the problem poor internet connection; Like other apps that need to connect, if there are problems on our line, messages won’t be sent and we won’t even be able to receive them.

If you are using Wi-Fi, check that the modem is already connected, and if problems persist, try Turn off Wi-Fi mode on your phone; The same if we use mobile data, even if the problem here can be related to the phone signal in the area.