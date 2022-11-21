The Russian influencer who insulted Ukrainian refugees on social media and danced to the beat of the bombing of Moscow expelled from Germany – the video

It has been featured on TikTok Dancing to the sounds of Moscow bombs that fell on Ukrainian soil. Russian influencer Yulia Prokhorova, who became famous for shooting multiple videos targeting Ukrainian refugees, has been expelled from Germany. the operation that As we have already explained From OpenGerman authorities have been trying to implement this since last April. to me let him know and the Insider through the correspondent from Berlin Airport Posts photos of women with police officers. Already last November 14 the magazine Build He reported Police search of the woman’s apartment in Landshut (Lower Bavaria). During the search, the officers confiscated three smartphones and a laptop, and discovered, among other things, that Prokhorova was in Germany illegally. After the police intervened, the influencer stopped communicating on social networks. Now the news of the expulsion from the country.

Prokhorova regularly recorded and posted videos with her satire. From loud Russian music on the German streets to dancing to the Russian song Kalinka On May 9 in Munich during a pro-Ukrainian demonstration. From chasing Ukrainian girls chanting “Russia will win”, to advising Europeans to waste energy, “until Europe pays Russia more money”. and again video He uses official police letters instead of toilet paper in the toilet. As reported by The Insider, Yulia Prokhorova was born in 1992 in the village of Bezenchuk, Samara Region. After a while I moved to Moscow. And the newspaper continues: “Formally, I worked as a cashier in the Pyaterochka store and was also included in the Fast Money microfinance organization.”

Cover video: insider / Russian influencer Yulia Prokhorova at Berlin Airport

