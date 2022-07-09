The new tire designed specifically for the insane power of the Aston Martin DBX707 SUV

The new Aston Martin DBX707 is, by all accounts, the luxury SUV of the most powerful British company in the world. Along with high performance, handling and comfort, this SUV is equipped with tires specifically designed to measure. The new Pirelli P Zero tire is specifically designed for the insane power of the Aston Martin DBX707 SUV.

The collaboration between the two historic car companies Aston Martin and Pirelli has grown over the years. With the entry of the new luxury SUV on the scene, Aston Martin’s range of cars expands with Pirelli tires which, to date, include DBX, DBS and DBS models, as well as the Vantage model.

Pirelli P Zero: A tire designed specifically for the new Aston Martin DBX707

The power of the new Aston Martin DBX707 SUV translates into 707 hp and 900 Nm of torque produced by V8 engine. New hardware is designed to amplify high performance Detailed P Zero tires from Pirelli as well as 22″ tires developed for the DBX.

The IP Zero was built 285/35R23 for the front axle and 325/30R23 for the rear axle. The tread compound is derived from the tires used for the English home touring cars, which enhance the performance of four-wheel drive vehicles, to which are added More stiffness on the side Made possible by the unique geometry of the layers that make up the rubber structure. Improved steering and increased cornering speed Thanks to the high shrinkage fit.

A workaround that should be exploited all year round for any road condition (wet, snowy, dry) offered by Scorpion Zero All Season Tires In two convenient sizes and marked with the inevitable “A8A” marking the specific tires of the Aston Martin DBX.

Pirelli P Zero: PNCS Technology

P Zero tires combine high performance with maximum comfort.

I quiet framesendowed from PNCS Technology (Pirelli Noise Canceling System) is at the front which reduces noise from tire rolling. This technology makes use of a sound-absorbing material placed on the inner surface of the rubber that is able to dampen vibrations, thus reducing noise.

Made in Italy Pirelli P Zero tires with MIRS technology

Custom tires for the Aston Martin DBX707 are produced in The Pirelli Factory in Settimo, TorineseAt the gates of Turin.

To produce these high performance tires, a mers robot (Modular Integrated Robot System) with the latest technology used to produce high performance road tyres.