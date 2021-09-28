September 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Netherlands, planning to kill Mark Rutte: the arrest of the leader of the Unity Party

The Netherlands, planning to kill Mark Rutte: the arrest of the leader of the Unity Party

Samson Paul September 28, 2021 2 min read

The Dutch police Leader arrested Unity PartyAnd Arnaud van DornSuspected of being involved in a plan to kill the Prime Minister Mark Rutte, which has recently been enhanced security. According to reports from the prime minister’s security service, Van Dorn, a member of the Hague city council, was arrested on Sunday after “showing suspicious behavior” while walking in the same area as Root. When questioned by the police, he was released a few hours later. The man played in recent years in the populist PVV party Geert Wilders. After his release, he converted to Islam. His lawyer, Anis Boumangal, told the BBC that he should not have been arrested because there was no real reason to suspect him.

Confirming the arrest, the judges have already announced that an investigation is underway: according to a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague, Van Dorn is suspected of collecting information precisely ‘Preparing to try to kill’ Prime Minister. The news of the arrest came after the disclosure of the reinforcement of security around Rote in the past few hours. There is concern that he may be the target of an attack or a to kidnap by organized crime.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

To maintain ilfattoquotidiano.it It means two things: to allow us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also being an active part of the community and being an individual to continue the battles we believe in together with ideas, testimonies and sharing. Your contribution is essential.
support now

See also  Moscow is closing down a bit - The Post

Thanks,
Peter Gomez


support now


Available payments

Previous article

Covid, a new record for deaths in Russia. In India, seven months after the injuries fell, Argentina reopened its doors to tourists from Brazil and Chile

the following


next article

Giulio Regeni, Commission of Inquiry on a Mission to Cambridge: An Audit of the Italian Scholar Professor

the following


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Striscia la Notizia, bewilderment at La7: The weather begins but Sottocorona “forgot” to drive it. Then he enters the studio like this: Chilling – Libero Quotidiano

September 28, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Migrants descended at full speed in Lampedusa: more than 500 people rescued

September 28, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Winter 2021/22, Nina is here! May it be the year of snow on the plains! Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

September 27, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The Netherlands, planning to kill Mark Rutte: the arrest of the leader of the Unity Party

September 28, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

El’ira della Meloni: “I was left alone to run this election campaign”

September 28, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Schneider abandons Cairo factory: 130 workers at risk

September 28, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Gf Vip, Soleil Sorge, and intimacy at 5 am. “Shame on you” breaking into the house – Libero Quotidiano

September 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese