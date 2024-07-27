Endless Love, Zeinab asks Aso for help: Suddenly, Amir breaks into the house

Endless Love Zainab Aso

endless love She continues her appointments on Channel 5. In the upcoming episodes, Zeynep will propose to Aso, but Emir will interrupt the two women.

Unstoppable success for endless love, The Turkish soap that never ceases to amaze the Italian public. The challenge has been largely overcome. Before that, it was on Channel 5 Terra Building The response was exciting. Endless love has proven that it can reach a higher level.

Every episode became a date for the audience. You miss it.All about it Kamal E. Nihanis now in the interest of millions of people. The two heroes have managed to enter the hearts and homes of Italians. The two are truly beautiful and their love makes dream I’m a fan.

endless loveZainab is talking to Aso but Amir interrupts her.

We have seen many twists and turns in the previous episodes, but this is the order of the day in the various events. endless love.But it is precisely this privacy that makes each scene so wonderful. arousingViewers are now completely glued to the small screen, hoping to witness a happy romantic ending between Kemal and Nihan. Things are very delicate at the moment. The two also tried to escape but Amir stopped them immediately.. The latter plays the role of the antagonist par excellence. However, they are not the only actors who dazzle the audience with exciting dynamics and plots. The three are surrounded by Zainab and Aso. The first loves Emir very much and the second loves Kemal. However, both men only have eyes for Nihan. The woman is married to Emir but only wishes to spend her future with the handsome protagonist Kemal who stole her. heart.

In the next episodes Zainab I will call back Aso To ask her for help. The woman is pregnant. prince But the latter forced her to have an abortion. Zainab was in the clinic in a state of despair when suddenly Aso arrived. The latter helped her escape but as always, the antagonist of the story is very good at scrutinizing every move. For him it wasn’t hard to figure it out, behind Zainab’s escape, Aso was hiding. The two will find themselves talking but in the meantime, a prince will stop them and take Aso with him. The many plots and twists continue in endless love Everything can change at any moment. How will things turn out for our beloved heroes? No, all we have to do is follow the events that air from Monday to Friday at 2.10pm on Canale 5. Kamal, with the entire crew, is waiting for you for new and exciting things. Developments. It would be truly impossible to hold back emotions.