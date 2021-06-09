Died on the spot, terrifying video – Libero Quotidiano

A horrific video was posted on Daily Mail (click here to view it) and re-launched by Dagosbya A man appears diving from one cliff 36 meters It accidentally collided with a tourist boat and was killed. Fahd Ibrahim Jamil Al-Lakma He jumped from the side of the Raouche rocks in Beirut, Lebanon, last Sunday. The Syrian did not hear the warning cries from the onlookers, who warned him that there was a boat directly below him. The tour boat had just come out of a tunnel under the cliff, and the man who launched himself clearly hadn’t seen it from that height. At one point, shouts are heard when the man from Hajin in eastern Syria hit the boat with a brutal blow.



The man who jumped from a height of 36 meters hit his head and died instantly. The captain of the boat was also injured in the collision. The Lebanese civil protection agents pulled the body of the young man from the water and took him to the hospital, where he was officially declared dead. The captain of the boat was also taken to another hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

throw yourself away Raouche rocks It is a trend among the youth of the Lebanese capital. It is unclear how long the victim has been in Lebanon, but his hometown in Syria was occupied by the Islamic State in 2014.