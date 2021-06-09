June 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Died on the spot, terrifying video - Libero Quotidiano

Died on the spot, terrifying video – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul June 9, 2021 2 min read

A horrific video was posted on Daily Mail (click here to view it) and re-launched by Dagosbya A man appears diving from one cliff 36 meters It accidentally collided with a tourist boat and was killed. Fahd Ibrahim Jamil Al-Lakma He jumped from the side of the Raouche rocks in Beirut, Lebanon, last Sunday. The Syrian did not hear the warning cries from the onlookers, who warned him that there was a boat directly below him. The tour boat had just come out of a tunnel under the cliff, and the man who launched himself clearly hadn’t seen it from that height. At one point, shouts are heard when the man from Hajin in eastern Syria hit the boat with a brutal blow.

Macron slapped a frightening discovery: not only

Videos on this topic

The man who jumped from a height of 36 meters hit his head and died instantly. The captain of the boat was also injured in the collision. The Lebanese civil protection agents pulled the body of the young man from the water and took him to the hospital, where he was officially declared dead. The captain of the boat was also taken to another hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

throw yourself away Raouche rocks It is a trend among the youth of the Lebanese capital. It is unclear how long the victim has been in Lebanon, but his hometown in Syria was occupied by the Islamic State in 2014.

READ  Use in favor of revoking patent protection on vaccines - the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The US Senate has approved a $100 billion investment plan to counter China’s technological rise

June 9, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Spain, “decisive steps” for a new page in Catalonia – Ultima Ora

June 9, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Mia died, she was 3 months old

June 8, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

What are the operations that a postal savings book representative can perform, whether they are paper or non-material?

June 9, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Roger Waters announces new dates in Mexico for 2022

June 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

For hydrangeas and geraniums that are always healthy, beautiful and bright, never underestimate this very vulgar act that many unknowingly mistake

June 9, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 case bulletin for today, June 9. directly

June 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt