Criscitiello (Sportitalia) accuses SportFive of Milan friendly match agreements with USA

Milan He recently started his own country. pre-season tour In the United StateWhere three are waiting for him Friendly matches of great importanceNext Saturday he will face Manchester Citywhile later he will challenge real madrid And the Barcelona. However,agitation These challenges have been overwhelmed by Controversy About T TV rights From matches with Sport Italyan Italian broadcaster that owns the broadcasting rights, is at the heart of the action. Lawsuit With the agency Sports Five

Michelle Cristielloboss Sport Italyseriously raised Warning Regarding management TV rights from Sports Fivea German agency also based in Englandwhich deals with the sale of sports rights on a global level. worldwideIn his statement, Cristiello highlighted how this could be done, after an initial agreement. (which Digital-News.it also informed you of) Milan friendly matches broadcast, Sports Five His attitude suddenly changed, creating a huge situation. confusion H suspicion.

Cristiello version According to Cristiello, Sport Italy I have gained in Exclusivelywith dazenMilan vs. Manchester City, real madrid H BarcelonaThis agreement was confirmed via a Detailed contractconsisting of many Pages Accompanied by communications via e-mail Which clarified the terms of the agreement. Despite the documents and assurances received by the agency Sports Five He later backtracked, noting that the rights were not righteousCristiello stressed that this behavior is unprecedented in his life. Twenty years of experience In the sectorSports publishingHe described the situation as one of the most dangerous he had ever faced, noting that the behaviour of Sports Five And unacceptable And harmful to Contractual agreementsThe Italian radio had already started. promotion From the matches and relied on Signed agreements. Thus, the unexpected change in the situation put the company in a difficult position. Programming And the Expectations The follower fans.

Documentation and Transparency – Criscitiello showed a package of documentsincluding the contract with Sports Five And communications via e-mailto demonstrate Power From the agreement. However, in respect of Secrecy Based on Non-Disclosure Termscould not display all e-mailAnd he repeated that. Sport Italy She is a serious broadcaster, and conflicts must be resolved with the utmost respect. Transparency H health. boss Italy Sports Criticize Sports Five To deal with the matter, the German Agency is defined. unprofessionalHe insisted that despite attempts to solve the problem through the road, connectionThe situation remains complex and Uncertain. “It is unacceptable for a company of this size to receive money from billion pounds“He can act this way”Criscitiello declared, highlighting the importance of preserving trust And the respect In the Signed contracts.

Fan Impacts and Legal Perspectives – The most important aspect of this situation isimpact but fans Milan. Criscitello expressed his opinion Worry Due to the fact that Rossoneri fans may not be able to access the matches. Clear As expected. He stressed that Sport Italy He always tried to provide football. free And clear to the fans, especially during the season summerAnd this situation puts right From fans to follow their teams without Additional costsTo solve this problem, Criscitiello announced that Sport Italy He began Lawsuits against Sports FiveAnd the Italian radio presented 24 raw Time for the agency to reverse its steps and respect AgreementsOtherwise she will have to do it. lawsuit For a total amount of 3.5 million eurosThis would be dangerous. economic damage H reputation for every Sports Five An uncomfortable situation for everyone. Related Parties.

SportFive Response and Future Perspectives – So far, Sports Five He has not publicly responded to the allegations. CristielloThe situation remains. tense As a result Legal Negotiations And UncertainCriscitello expressed his opinion. Hopes That the situation can be resolved positively and that Milan’s matches can be broadcast on schedule, while respecting the rules of the game. Agreements And meet Fans’ expectations. boss Sport Italy He concluded his speech with: Call to fansAnd he called on them to stay informed and continue to follow the news related to this issue. He reiterated the radio’s commitment to ensuring Match broadcast Clearly and free, as promised, and ended on a note of hope. He is struggling Can be archived quickly and without further processing. ComplicationsPending developments, it remains to be seen whether Sports Five She will review her position and whether Sport Italy You will be able to maintain Prepare Introduction to Milan fans. The case is still being closely monitored, and The next few hours It will be crucial for Accuracy The conflict.