The most beautiful skiing areas in America

When thinking about winter sports, many immediately think of Austria, France or Switzerland, but there are also beautiful skiing areas outside of Europe. In this article, we list some of the winter sports resorts in the United States.

Winter sports in the United States

Coaching winter sports in the US or Canada is a completely different experience than in Europe. In North America, champagne powder falls on the ice, which is much lighter and drier than the ice we know in Europe. Ice forms at very low temperatures when clouds from the Pacific Ocean are pushed over a satisfying mountain and condense into ice clouds. Ice crystals swirl around the area like light snowflakes, forming an airy layer of ice. This “champagne powder” ice gives more grip and makes twists easier. For many winter sports enthusiasts, a trip to Colorado in the United States tops their wish list. The state is also known as the perfect winter sports resort in the United States, with many famous ski resorts such as Aspen, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek and Vail. But other U.S. states, such as Utah, Montana and California, are also ideal for winter sports holidays.

An added benefit is that the declines in the United States are generally much quieter than in Europe. The slopes are often wide and in some it is difficult to meet other skiers.

Aspen Snowmas – Colorado

Aspen is definitely a household name among winter sports enthusiasts; This is probably the most famous ski resort in the world. It is located in the Rocky Mountains in the state of Colorado. Aspen snowmobiles are made up of four easily accessible ski areas: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, More and Milk. Advanced skiers should head to the Aspen Highlands, while the whey is perfect for beginners or families with children. In addition to skiing, there are many activities such as snow skiing, cross country skiing and horse drawn skiing. Aspen is about a four-hour drive from Denver International Airport. From the airport, you can rent a car or use a shuttle bus to reach Aspen.

Park City – Utah

The most popular ski resort in Utah is Park City. It is one of the largest ski resorts in the United States with a coastline of less than 250 kilometers. The area is made up of three ski resorts: Park City, Deer Valley and Canyons. The area is suitable for beginners and advanced skiers. In 2002, the Winter Olympics took place here, which is why the ski area is now more accessible and more accommodating. The park town can be reached from Salt Lake City, about 50 kilometers away.

Winter sports holidays in the United States require a visa or ESTA. Most Italian tourists are eligible for US ESTA and do not need to go to the US Embassy to apply for a visa. USA ESTA is a travel authorization with a validity period of two years. Each stay in the United States lasts a maximum of 90 days.

