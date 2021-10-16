China and Japan in the women’s final – OA Sport

The first rulings in Denmark (Aarhus) regarding the 2021 Thomas and Uber Cup finals, The badminton competition is so important that it can actually be compared to the World Cup. It all happened today men’s quarterfinals, While in the evening we attended the semi-finals femminile (Uber Cup).

Let’s start with the Thomas Cup, which opened the dance with a great match between Korea and Japan. The latter, after losing the first match, recovered and won 3-2 to qualify directly to the semi-finals.

Different speech for China and Indonesia, as they scored 3 to 0 respectively against Thailand and Malaysia. In the semi-finals there will also be Denmark, who thanks to success 3 to 1 in IndiaIt will be the only European team in the Thomas Cup semi-finals.

The Uber Cup final will be between China and Japan. The Chinese beat Thailand in the first semi-final 3-0, while the Japanese beat South Korea 3-1, who raised the white flag after a great start.

Thomas Cup results

Indonesia 3 – Malaysia 0

Denmark 3 – India 1

Thailand 0 – China 3

South Korea 3 – Japan 2

Uber Cup results

Japan 2 – South Korea 3

Thailand 0 – China 3

Photo: La Presse