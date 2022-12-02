The latest news is live, getting out of the red zone









For the so-called green light from the Cabinet Order of IschiaFive days after the tragedy that left 11 dead and one missing, it orders emergency interventions to support people affected by floods and landslides.

The decree, in particular, provides measures in favor of the inhabitants of Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno. For them, the terms of payment of tax, including those received from payment orders issued by collection agencies, have been suspended till 30 June 2023. Additionally, the Administrator has decided to suspend the procedural deadline until December 31, 2022, and stay the court’s civil and criminal proceedings. Ishiya or other courts if the party or the guardian are residents of the flood-affected area. The same suspension applies to administrative, accounting, tax and military activities. Finally, the mandate has been extended until December 31, 2023, with the deadline for completion of the Ischia Island branch currently set for December 31, 2022.