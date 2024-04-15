The IDF opened fire on Palestinians traveling north, killing 5 people. Netanyahu postpones the operation in Rafah

The Israel Defense Forces opened fire on Palestinians trying to return to the northern Gaza Strip Which caused five deaths. This was reported by medical sources in Gaza, according to Haaretz newspaper.

Thousands of people flocked to Gaza City after the green light was announced for the return of the displaced to the northern Strip.

According to what Quds, a Palestinian media outlet affiliated with Hamas, announced, women and children under the age of 14 were allowed to return to the northern sector for the first time since the evacuation of the area prompted by Israeli forces immediately after the October 7 attacks. We also note the reopening of bakeries in Gaza City.

Israel: No return to the north, as it is a combat zone

However, the Israeli forces denied that green light. “This news is fake – we read in an army statement – The Israeli army will not allow residents to return, and the northern area of ​​Gaza remains a combat zone Therefore, it is not possible to return.”

Meanwhile, reports from the Israeli TV station Kan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to postpone the planned military operation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.