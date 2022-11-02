“Take down that statue.” Now France is fighting the Christian saints

The political and judicial battle to save the statue of Saint Michael, the patron saint of paratroopers, continues. That was last December when the Jacobin Society liber benesse He obtained from the Administrative Court of Nantes the approval to demolish the statue of Saint Michael (“Saint Michael and the Dragon”) in October 2018 in the square in front of the Basilica of Saint-Michel in the municipality of Nantes within six months. Les Sables-d’ Olonne, in Vendée, in western France. The judges agreed with the Assembly on the basis of the 1905 Law on Church-State Relations which “ Opposes the placement of a sign or emblem, in public, that expresses recognition of a sect or indicates a religious preference “As the verdict states. On September 16, the Nantes Court of Appeal confirmed the court’s ruling: Mayor Moreau now has six months to remove the statue of Saint Michael from the town square. But the citizens are protesting and want to go to Save the statue from the barbarism of the secular abolition of culture.

Citizens on the street to save the statue

As mentioned freecourt Nantes Saint-Michel defines it as dangerous” Leader of the Heavenly Good Angels Militia “to be a part” Christian iconography “Therefore there is” religious figure This is why the statue must be removed. From publicly owned places But the city of Vendé’s reaction to the ruling and a referendum called by the municipality confirm that 94% of citizens are asking the mayor to move to the third degree. The State Council.. Meanwhile, the protest is spreading with great mobilization. More than 1000 peoplelast October 15, including 300 former paratroopers, marched on Les Sables d’Olonne as part of the “ popular march “Never seen defending the statue of Saint-Michel. At the foot of the 3-meter-high monument, a” patriotic party “By the Parachute Associations and City Hall.

The battle for identity