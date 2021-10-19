UEFA Champions League: City a valanga sul Bruges, lo Sporting passa a Istanbul | News

Guardiola’s men beat Belgium 5-1, Lisbon beat Besiktas 4-1

third day of Champions League Which starts with a sharp 5-1 victory for Manchester a userCancelo and Mahrez (doubles) Walker and Palmer have given success to Guardiola’s side, who are now six points in Group A while Brugge has four. Masked in group C too Sporting LisbonWhich in Istanbul exceeds Besiktas 4-1 thanks to a double by Coates, Sarabia and Paulinho (Larren’s Turkish goal was useless).

Group A

Manchester City wakes up after the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and beats Brugge 5-1. The match already ended in the first half thanks to Cancelo’s two goals in the 30th minute and Mahrez with a penalty kick in the 43rd, then at the beginning of the second half Walker contracts with the trio and 19-year-old Palmer (the first goal in his career) drops poker. Vanaken’s goal in the 81st minute is of little use, five minutes pass and Mahrez is still raging with the last five. Guardiola’s team is very strong, reaching six points, while Brugge stumbles in the first defeat of their group and remains at 4.

group C

Emotions swung in Istanbul as Sporting Lisbon managed to beat Besiktas Stadium 4-1. It was the guests who took the lead with Coates heading in from a corner kick, but the Turks responded back by level 24 with Laren. But the Portuguese asserted themselves on inactive balls and once again Coates, who still from a corner kick, puts Sporting ahead in the 27th minute. The match is always lively and in the 44th minute, Var burst into the match as he awarded a penalty to Lisbon on Vida’s hand: From a distance of 11 metres, Sarabia was not mistaken. Two minutes pass and Var is still the protagonist, this time to disallow Teixeira’s impressive 2-3 goal. In the second half Besiktas tried but this is not enough, Paulinho signed poker in the 90th minute and the first three points reach Sporting while the Turks remain at zero.