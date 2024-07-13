July 13, 2024

Chrome History, and How to Easily Recover It If You Deleted It

Gerald Bax July 13, 2024

Have you lost or deleted your Chrome history? Here’s what to do to get it back in a few steps

It can be really frustrating to accidentally delete a file. History Browser Or lost it due to an update error. There are many reasons why you may Google History It is being eliminated. You may have disabled it by enabling the auto-delete feature or it may be due to corrupted browser data.

History recovery procedures

No matter the reason, you have lost your Google history and want to access your deleted web history. In this guide, we will give you some tips on how to recover it. Deleted history can be recovered using DNS cache I Domain Name System Or the DNS cache usually keeps track of your internet history. This is because DNS converts URLs into real web addresses, so you can visit the website.

However, it should be noted that this method will only allow you to restore the most recent history for all of your browsers, not just Google ChromeAlso, after losing your registry, make sure that your Windows PC has continuous access to the Internet and never restart or shut down the system.

Chrome, restore history – Planetcellulare.it

By following some precise steps, you can easily access deleted web history: The first step involves launching the command prompt. You can search for it in the Windows search bar. Alternative method: Windows + R, type cmd and click on the “Ok” option. After opening the command prompt, type ipconfig/displaydns Click on the “Submit” button. If you did everything correctly, you will be able to see all the latest DNS records stored on your system.

Your Google Account will keep a record of your activity, including your search history, the apps and websites you visit, and more. Even if sync is turned off, your Google Account on your Windows PC will store your history. So you can useMy activity on GoogleTo recover deleted history.

Other alternatives

Another solution to restore Chrome history involves entering the command “Google TimelineBy starting the search. At this point the “Sign in” option will appear. You will then need to enter your details and log in to your account. You can now see your entire browser history under the “My Activity” option.

Alternatively, you can access your history via i Register fileWith the help of registry files, you can recover your long-lost deleted internet history. For this method, you need to find the Index.dat file as it consists of data from every website you have visited. Go to the File Explorer Settings on your system and enable the option “Show hidden files and folders on your computer”. Now search for the Index.dat file. A list of all the URLs of the websites you have visited will appear.

