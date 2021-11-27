Office in New York from January 1st. Asked Comiso

The president of Fiorentina has been asking for it for many years, and now is the perfect time to land in the top leagues in the United States.

The Serie A League Council He decided to take a big step towards America. That’s what Serie A is all about in New York. Will open its first office abroad January 1st. In this aspect, there is a significant delay. For example, La Liga already has 60 locations around the world. He writes Gazette Dello Sport.

The goal is to consolidate the relationship with CBS Sports, which holds exclusive rights to the Championship in North America. But above all we need to multiply business opportunities, friendships and initiatives for Serie A fans. 2024-2027 Prepares the domain for four-year TV rights contract renewals.

CEO of Serie A League Luigi D servant, Explains: “We are preparing for the opening ceremony with great satisfaction. In the new office Charlie Stillitano, Scott Guglielmino and Marco Messina, Italian football fans will be working as reference points in the United States. Our internationalization strategy continues. We will open other offices in the coming months. Starting from Dubai and Shanghai.

So Serie A Council is on track Discovered and recommended by Rocco Comiso for some time. Chairman of Fiorentina, Since his arrival in Italy, he has been asked to consider the possibility of opening an office in the United States.