Sunrise and sunset on Mars: Stunning images captured by NASA’s InSight lander

Encore of Mars captured by NASA’s InSight lander: Sunrise and sunset on Mars in breathtaking images of the mission that show us the beauty of nature from a different perspective than we’re used to on Earth

probe insight NASA took a series of photos of Sunrise and sunset on Mars: Sunrises and sunsets on Mars have been immortalized in stunning images that circle the globe and show us a different perspective from Earth’s.

The images are dated April 10, 2022 and were captured by the Insight landing camera to guide the NASA science mission, part of the Discovery program operated by the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The sunset He was recently arrested by perseverance Which confirmed that sunsets on Mars are usually distinguished by their distinctive blue color. In fact, the fine dust in the atmosphere allows blue light to penetrate more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths (this is not the case on Earth, where red predominates).

And it wasn’t even the first time for InSight that in 2019 the two natural phenomena were actually immortalized, particularly on March 2 and 10, and then on April 24 and 25.

But, AS YOU REMEMBER INAFthe first assignment that gave us such pictures was Viking 1which was captured on the sunset of August 21, 1976, while Viking 2 Sunrise on June 14, 1978. Since then, sunrise and sunset have also been recorded by roving vehicles. spiritAnd opportunity And curiousity.

There’s nothing “new”, though, but it does show that technologies in continuous improvement are making it more meaningful and awesome than ever.

source: NASA

