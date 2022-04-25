April 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

alba e tramonto su marte 10 aprile 2022

Sunrise and sunset on Mars: Stunning images captured by NASA’s InSight lander

Karen Hines April 25, 2022 2 min read

Encore of Mars captured by NASA’s InSight lander: Sunrise and sunset on Mars in breathtaking images of the mission that show us the beauty of nature from a different perspective than we’re used to on Earth

probe insight NASA took a series of photos of Sunrise and sunset on Mars: Sunrises and sunsets on Mars have been immortalized in stunning images that circle the globe and show us a different perspective from Earth’s.

The images are dated April 10, 2022 and were captured by the Insight landing camera to guide the NASA science mission, part of the Discovery program operated by the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Sunrise on April 10, 2022

Sunrise on Mars @NASA

The sunset He was recently arrested by perseverance Which confirmed that sunsets on Mars are usually distinguished by their distinctive blue color. In fact, the fine dust in the atmosphere allows blue light to penetrate more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths (this is not the case on Earth, where red predominates).

Read also: The sunset on Mars was first photographed by Perseverance: the photo is stunning

Sunset on April 10, 2022

Sunset on Mars @NASA

And it wasn’t even the first time for InSight that in 2019 the two natural phenomena were actually immortalized, particularly on March 2 and 10, and then on April 24 and 25.

But, AS YOU REMEMBER INAFthe first assignment that gave us such pictures was Viking 1which was captured on the sunset of August 21, 1976, while Viking 2 Sunrise on June 14, 1978. Since then, sunrise and sunset have also been recorded by roving vehicles. spiritAnd opportunity And curiousity.

There’s nothing “new”, though, but it does show that technologies in continuous improvement are making it more meaningful and awesome than ever.

See also  Influenza, the epidemic curve continues to rise: in Trentino the infection rate is 2.36 cases per thousand inhabitants. An increase in children under the age of five

Follow us cable | Instagram | Facebook | tik tok | Youtube

source: NASA

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

What great shadow seems to pierce Jupiter

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Marina Zanchi, Director of the European Agency for Health and Digital, based in Bergamo

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Scene evolution, we may have found life on Jupiter’s satellite

April 24, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

April 25 Amid sun and thunderstorms, the next few hours will see 3B Meteo

April 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

‘We desperately need to provide’ banks freezing accounts without warning

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dead Marco Occhetti, Kim Cousins ​​- Music

April 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sunrise and sunset on Mars: Stunning images captured by NASA’s InSight lander

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines