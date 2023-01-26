Summer event confirmed by Microsoft – Multiplayer.it

Gaming journalist Jeff Keighley reports the official announcement Microsoft Regarding new Xbox Gallery who will hold thissummer In Los Angeles, perhaps in conjunction with E3 2023 or on the occasion of the new Summer Games festival in Keighley itself.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, since Microsoft held a regular press release of its own Summer conference In recent years, but getting confirmation so soon is still pretty cool. What can we expect? It’s hard to say, because there’s still a lot of time left. However, we imagine it will be a big show, for the long haul, showcasing the games that will arrive on Xbox and PC over the next year, and thus until June 2024.

This is always in case Microsoft keeps the same formula as in recent years. It’s hard to tell which games will feature among the unreleased ones. Instead, it’s easy to mention Avowed and the usual Starfield (in case it comes out in the second half of the year). We’d certainly love to hear about Hellblade 2, Perfect Dark, Indiana Jones, Fable, and Everwild, but it’s impossible to know what state of development they’re currently in. In any case, the Xbox Game Studios are very numerous and there will certainly be no shortage of games.