BMW presents the new M3 CS, the extreme beast: it will arrive in March 2023

BMW M GmbH will continue to focus on highly attractive special edition models in its product range for 2023. The racing charm that defines high-performance models Company for the premium mid-size car segment.

The car is proud to be built Smart and light, in which several carbon fiber components (CFRP) were used; This feature, combined with increased engine power, bespoke chassis setup, and exclusive design to deliver an exhilarating experience on the track, combines with Functionality and efficiency in everyday use of the BMW M3 Sedan.

The engine of the new BMW M3 CS

Thus, BMW’s new monster has its own character: show-stopping ability Pure M Feeling delights and reacts on every kilometerWhether on the road or on the track.

Payment matches a 405 kW / 550 hp six-cylinder engine to the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and the intelligent M xDrive all-wheel drive system. These elements combine to propel the car from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

More power, less weight: very high performance

The formula gives more power / less weight to the new BMW M3 CS More than convincing performancederives from a particularly optimized version of the high-revving six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed for the BMW M3 and BMW M4.

The great potential of the unit made it possible to increase the maximum power by 30 kW / 40 PS compared to the BMW M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive system, which resulted in an output of 405 kW / 550 PS.

cdual drive It is powered by the engine of the new BMW M3 CS via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, actuated via the M selector in the center console or the carbon fiber paddles on the steering wheel. The driver can use the Drivelogic button integrated into the gear lever to change the characteristics of the gearbox, with the option to choose between comfortable, sporty and track-optimized settings.

The new BMW M3 CS, as we said, It takes just 3.4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h And 11.1 seconds to reach 200 km / h from a standstill. The car comes standard with the M Driver’s Package and has an electronically limited top speed 302 km / h.

Exclusive design features

The new BMW M3 CS immediately declares its daring character A number of specific design details. The available Frozen Solid White metallic paint for the exterior is exclusive From the latest special edition from BMW M GmbH. Visible carbon fiber roof surfaces, two sculpted bonnet louvres, front splitter, front air intakes, M exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear apron combine with black side skirts and M gills to create a stark contrast to the new paintwork. Signal Green, Brooklyn Gray metallic, and Sapphire Black are available as alternate exterior colors.

At the front, we find the BMW frameless kidney grille. Distinctive characteristics of this model include the red contour lines and ‘M3 CS’ badging above the horizontal bars of the grille.

the BMW Laserlight headlightsAs standard, add another striking note to the front end of the new BMW M3 CS.

internal

The cockpit is typical of a sports car, designed to enhance driving pleasure and maximum performance, combined with advanced digital technologies and exclusive design elements. For the driver and front passenger, there are uniquely designed M carbon seats, fully electric and heated, with integrated headrests and an illuminated model badge.

The new BMW M3 CS will be manufactured in a limited series at the BMW Group plant in Munich, starting from From March 2023 The launch will begin in the same month. The United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan will be the main sales regions for the new special edition model.