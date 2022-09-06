Steals a slice of pizza and injures a man

calm a picnic In the family destroyed by a bird willing to do anything to grab a slice Pizza. An eagle pounced on a family who decided to have lunch in the park. The result of the raid, totally unexpected, was one injury.

here you are what or what he is Success accurately and What do we know From an eagle targeting a family during a quiet walk in the park.

It happened in Englandin a peripheral area London. The heroes of the story, in spite of themselves, Chris Hayden and his companions familywhich includes 33-year-old girlfriend Sam Barrett and two daughters, Lottie (six) and Bobby, who are only one year old.

They have gone to the banks River for a walk. then attack Greed: “We were all just sitting there enjoying a chat, and a minute later I felt this big ball of hair hit me in the face, and then I tried to grab my shoulder and ran off.”

“I had a little Pizza In his hand, this is what he took. At first I thought someone had thrown something at me,” this is the testimony of the injured man.

But the eagle attack was not limited to just one attack raid. In fact, the Greed came back twice onslaught On the family And young children: “He fell two more times – Chris Hayden said – one close to him Anemone coronariaOne year old daughter.

“The third time he was close to us – he continued – and that’s when we thought it would be better if we were Went away“.

It wasn’t a single episode on the river outskirts of the city from London. Vultures, which are really giant birds (the wingspan can be up to 6 feet) usually eat small mammalsRecently, however, they have become smarter towards people.

What happened to Barrett is proof of that in a way: in order to get to a chip Pizzathe bird was not afraid to approach the man, so much so that at last he decided to leave the pleasant place, chosen for a walk, without certainly imagining such an outcome for the day.



