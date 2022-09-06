September 6, 2022

Steals a slice of pizza and injures a man

Testimony of a family father: Three raids from Altaïr, then the family ran away

calm a picnic In the family destroyed by a bird willing to do anything to grab a slice Pizza. An eagle pounced on a family who decided to have lunch in the park. The result of the raid, totally unexpected, was one injury.

