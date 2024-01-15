Smuggling: Details from an Xbox exclusive leaker from Avalanche Studios

Smuggling Finally can Appears in 2024according to reports from Middleagegamegy on the XNC Podcast, which also reported no Details on the Xbox exclusive by Avalanche Studios, stating that it is a really serviceable title.

According to what was reported during the podcast, the leaker in question knows someone who had the opportunity to do so He plays to Contraband for a testing period of about two weeks, which stated that it “fuels the hype for this game, because it's amazing.”

Apparently, smuggling supports 8 player multiplayer In cooperative mode, in addition to various other game types. It features a special setting inspired by the 70s, as we also understood by seeing the first official trailer at E3 2021.