Tax: 2/28 Next installment deadline for 3rd installment – last hour

(ANSA) – ROME, Feb 25 – New deadline for taxpayers who joined the Scrapping-ter program and previous payments sorted. On February 28, 2022, the next Monday, as required by Decree-Law No. 119/2018 is the deadline for payment of the next installment of soft identification volumes and maintenance of facilities offered. Payment must be made using the prospectus sent by the Revenue Agency – Collection which shows the deadline of February 28, 2022. In any case, it is possible to request a copy of the prospectuses, for this deadline as well as for subsequent prospectuses, at the website www. Agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it or download directly by logging in to your reserved area with your Spid, Cie and Cns credentials.



The Revenue Collection Agency mentions this by clarifying that, even for the end-February deadline, the law gives another 5 days of tolerance, so payments made by March 7, 2022 will be in effect. In the case of payments after deadlines or for partial amounts, the concessional settlement benefits will not apply and the amounts already paid will be considered an advance on the amounts owed. (handle).

