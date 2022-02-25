New night sky map reveals 4.4 million galaxies and other space objects

The vast majority of these objects are galaxies containing massive black holes or new, rapidly growing stars. Other discoveries include the collision of distant galaxy clusters and bright stars, which differ in brightness, within the Milky Way, according to a press release from Durham University in England.

The observations were made by analyzing a huge amount of data from the sensitive Low Frequency Array telescope, known as LOFAR, which uses low radio frequencies to observe and classify minute details around a quarter of the northern hemisphere’s sky. It is operated by ASTRON, the Dutch Institute for Radio Astronomy.

This data set is the second LOFAR sky survey to be announced and covers an area 13 times first edition That recorded radio signals from nearly 300,000 galaxies and other space objects.

Radio astronomy is another way to reveal the secrets of the universe, especially things that cannot be seen with visible light waves, such as black holes. “Every time we create a map, our screens are filled with new discoveries and things that human eyes have not seen before. Exploring unknown phenomena that shine in the active radio world is an amazing experience and our team is very happy to be able to make these maps public,” said astronomer Timothy Shimwell. “. And the Participant scientist ASTRON and Leiden University, in a statement. This version of the data Shmuel said only 27% of the entire survey. “We expect this to lead to many more scientific discoveries in the future, including studying how the largest structures in the universe grow, how black holes form and evolve, the physics that govern star formation in distant galaxies, and even the most exciting details of the stages in the life of stars in our galaxy.” See also Here's how to stay fit and relax your muscles during the holidays with these simple exercises To map space objects, the scientists used algorithms on high-performance computers across Europe to process 3,500 hours of observations. This feat of data processing required the computing power of nearly 20,000 laptops.

CNN’s Ashley Strickland contributed to this story.