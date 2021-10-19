What Briatore will do in Formula 1, an unprecedented role for him: he will not be in the wall

After 13 years in 2022, Flavio Briatore will return to Formula 1, but he will not play the role of team manager who made him famous in the time of world titles with Benetton with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. The stipulated agreement between the Italian and the circus will in fact see him participate in a role unrelated to the track.

On the eve of the United States Grand Prix to shake Formula 1 Announcing a return to the circus Flavio Briatore, manager of the historic Benetton team with whom first Michael Schumacher and then Fernando Alonso won their first world titles. a return The announcement was surprisingly made by the 71-year-old Piedmontese through a post on his social profiles, where he appears in a video clip of himself alongside current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

For years, Briatore was expected to return to the world that saw him as a hero before embarking on his career as a luxury entrepreneur with his business. Billionaire Live Group. However, the expectations of many fans of the Verzuolo 50 will be partially ignored by Job Which he will cover in his second life in Formula 1.

Indeed, Flavio Briatore He will not return to lead the stable wall He will not have an operational role on the track or have a say in F1’s regulatory and technical issues. Ex-Benetton team manager, who was first fired from the FIA ​​for unsportsmanlike behavior in the episode relating to the incident at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix of young Pique crashing voluntarily at the behest of the wall in favor of then-teammate Alonso’s victory, after which he was ‘pardoned’ Under an agreement with the same International Federation, he will definitely return to the circus but As an Event Organizer.

Flavio Briatore kicks off next season with his international luxury hospitality collection He will take care of the entertainment during the racing weekends Management Events surrounding the Grand Prix. In this regard, it is not yet clear whether it will deal only with events intended for sponsors, teams and a small number of guests, or even those that are open to the public.