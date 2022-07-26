July 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Second day in Formentera, 10th grade.

Second day in Formentera, 10th grade.

Samson Paul July 26, 2022 1 min read

vacation with unexpected to Sophie Codegoniwho, after being robbed in Mallorca, now finds herself confined to bed with one Skin rash On the second day of his short stay in Formentera. Hope to recharge herself before new TV projects start budding has been shattered for ex-girl Jevenna, who just can’t enjoy some well-deserved rest.

Sophie Codegoni, theft in Spain: what ex-Fibo was forced to do

Sophie Codigoni and Alessandro Bacciano locked in bed: “2nd day in Formentera, 10th grade”

“I put pressure on my face causing a hallucinogenic rash and I have been told hydrogen peroxide is a miracle. Now let’s see, I’ll tell you,” says the influencer. She adds sarcastically: “The second day in Formentera, vote No. 10.”

Boyfriend is no better Alessandro Bacciano. Next to her through thick and thin, the Roman boy is framed by Sophie’s phone as he searches for some comfort under the quilt.

With a long beard and hawk eyes, the model was locked in the room due to the temperature rising to 38. “Obviously we have already done all the swabs, he does not have Covid. Maybe it was the air conditioning,” explains Sophie, who doesn’t know if she’s laughing or crying over the misfortune and is trying to console herself with pictures taken in the previous hours.

Last update: Monday, July 25, 2022, at 22:59

© Reproduction reserved

See also  France, a drone kills sheep and the shepherd destroys them: on trial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

August, the European center leaves no doubts, the Italians’ holidays are in danger; Let’s see why »ILMETEO.it

July 25, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Crazy scene filmed in Holland

July 25, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Cardinal Biden prohibits the Latin liturgy

July 24, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Political opinion polls show Calenda-Bonino rising to 6%, undermining Forza Italia. Fdi and Pd grow, Lega and M5S decline

July 26, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Lemon, the detail on the peel that few people know: it is better to pay attention to it

July 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Applause – Libero Quotidiano

July 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Amazing video of Jupiter and two moons taken from Earth by a photographer

July 26, 2022 Karen Hines