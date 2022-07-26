Second day in Formentera, 10th grade.

vacation with unexpected to Sophie Codegoniwho, after being robbed in Mallorca, now finds herself confined to bed with one Skin rash On the second day of his short stay in Formentera. Hope to recharge herself before new TV projects start budding has been shattered for ex-girl Jevenna, who just can’t enjoy some well-deserved rest.

Sophie Codegoni, theft in Spain: what ex-Fibo was forced to do

Sophie Codigoni and Alessandro Bacciano locked in bed: “2nd day in Formentera, 10th grade”

“I put pressure on my face causing a hallucinogenic rash and I have been told hydrogen peroxide is a miracle. Now let’s see, I’ll tell you,” says the influencer. She adds sarcastically: “The second day in Formentera, vote No. 10.”

Boyfriend is no better Alessandro Bacciano. Next to her through thick and thin, the Roman boy is framed by Sophie’s phone as he searches for some comfort under the quilt.

With a long beard and hawk eyes, the model was locked in the room due to the temperature rising to 38. “Obviously we have already done all the swabs, he does not have Covid. Maybe it was the air conditioning,” explains Sophie, who doesn’t know if she’s laughing or crying over the misfortune and is trying to console herself with pictures taken in the previous hours.

Last update: Monday, July 25, 2022, at 22:59



© Reproduction reserved