Car Tax, Here’s the Mini-Amnesty – Auto World

The government headed by the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi was established by decree of Sostegni bis It is permissible to overlook some categories of citizens regarding non-payment of car tax. Although to obtain the exemption, it will be necessary to have certain requirements. The tax amnesty will cancel bills up to 5,000 euros, but only natural persons and companies with an income of less than 30,000 euros registered in 2019 can benefit) and fines.

This mini pardon, to be exact, will take care of Tax invoices issued between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2010. It will be necessary to refer to the date specified in the volumes, and not to the disrespectful deadlines indicated in the fines and stamp duties. For example, if a fine was imposed before the first day of January 2000 and the tax notice was issued after that specified date, then the amnesty can be availed. The Revenue Collection Agency will cancel any outstanding payment by October 31, 2021.

In fact, it must be said that the car tax mini-amnesty process has already begun. In fact, on August 20, the tax collection agency sent a list of tax codes to potentially interested taxpayers, according to cross-data in its information system.. Only by November 30, the collection agency will notify the relevant bodies of the cancellation of the bills. To check the cancellation, you can go online, on the website of the Revenue Collection Agency, starting on the first day of December.

Car tax can be calculated directly online on the website of the Revenue Agency, by entering the data indicating the type of car and the license plate number. The tax can be paid via a leaflet at the Italian Post Office, at affiliated tobacco sellers, at Automobile Club Italia delegations or via the Internet.