Rental bonus, you are entitled to 1,400 euros: these are the conditions

Rent bonus for students and workers, how it works and what requirements current legislation requires

The current economic context does not allow everyone to be able to pay their premiums regularlyHouse rentFor this reason Rent bonus For many Italians, it represents a valuable resource to reduce expenses and fulfill commitment with the owner. But who is entitled to this bonus and how to request it? The benefits of the rental bonus can reach Up to 1491 euros per year For those who pay rent.

It's about Rental discounts Which in some cases can reach larger numbers, for example for those who, for reasons of study or work, are forced to change their place of residence. These are people who, even though they already have their own house to reside in, they still have to move to continue their work or studies. This discount is available to some categories of workers.

First of all, it's up to them Working workers They are forced to change their place of residence to continue their work. Under certain circumstances, this category of workers is given a fairly high fixed discount that depends on the duration of the lease itself. For workers who move their residence for work reasons to a city very close to their municipality of residence, the maximum deduction due is up to 991 euros, In the event that the total income does not exceed 15.493.71 euros.

for income included Between €15,493.71 and €30,987.41The maximum discount is 495.80 eurosThe objective fact of having to move housing to another municipality for work reasons is not the only condition required to benefit from the rental bonus. You must also hold an employment contract, as well as a lease contract for a property located in the municipality of work.

The residency must have changed for work reasons during the three years preceding the deduction request. To benefit from the tax reduction, the municipality in which the worker will reside must be at least 100 kilometers away from the municipality in which the worker previously resided, and in all cases it must be in a different area than the area in which he resides. Or was inhabited before. Moreover, the deduction will be for a very limited period, which it cannot exceed in any case Three years.

Bonus for students who live away from home

Rental bonus is also available for University students Had to move for study reasons (so-called off-site). For students the maximum rent deduction is 2,633 on rent. In order for students to benefit from the bonus, they must be enrolled in a university course at a university located in a different municipality, at least 100 kilometers away from the municipality of residence.