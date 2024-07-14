“You’re ugly, you know. And your son…”, a reaction full of applause.

Aurora Ramazzotti In the eyes of social media. Once again, the keyboard lions can’t keep their primal instincts at bay by spewing insults. So one of Ramazzotti’s followers wrote to her on social media to say: “I saw you All IKEA This morning. You’re ugly but you already know it. Your husband has an awkward accent and forgets to move his legs at the gym. The baby is a result of everything. Everything is bad.”

Words that may have been filled with frustration or envy, but they certainly angered Aurora Ramazzotti, who gave her haters an epic lesson. He didn’t raise his tone, he didn’t look for a confrontation or a fight. None of that. The response was simple: “I often imagine the bad people who fill social media as mythical creatures like fauns, goblins, everything.” curvedhuddled behind their screens in the dark, venting their frustration. Instead, they go to IKEA – he writes -. They are friends among us. The lion’s keyboard hit and drowned out very few words… Applause for Aurora. This time too, she gave a real lesson to those who only know the language of hatred.