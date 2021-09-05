September 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Martina Melidi of Amici 20 in hospital: 'I didn't eat or drink'

Martina Melidi of Amici 20 in hospital: ‘I didn’t eat or drink’

Lorelei Reese September 6, 2021 1 min read

Fear of the former dancer Friends 20 Martina Melide. The young Sardinian told fans that she had to escape to the hospital due to a health problem in recent days. The dancer became famous for participating in the latest edition of Talent Maria de Filippi And he ended up at the gossip center of the triangle Aka7even NS Raphael Renda.

Read also> Sangiovanni talks about Julia Stabile and says: “I’m not her ‘boyfriend’ and that’s it. Waste your time…”

Martina Melidi in the hospital

Martina told her followers what happened to her and the fear she felt: “Sorry for the absence. I’m a little better. I was checked and we have now found the right treatment. It is much better. Don’t worry, we ran some tests because I was sick. I had a slight fall today and went to the emergency room for some tests to make sure everything. I didn’t eat or drink.

Martina Melidi in the hospital

They added cortisone and antibiotics because I had a severe sore throat. Now let’s try to understand if with such care we can empty everything”, he explained. Then hours later he added, reassuring the crowd: “I’m so much better, cortisone works wonders.”

Last update: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 9:37 pm

© Reproduction reserved

READ  Elari Blasey is a beautiful godmother at the baptism of Melori's daughter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mel, Codacons’ shadow on summer motto: What’s going on

September 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Tokyo, a man hits Takeshi Kitano’s car with axes – the last hour

September 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Tomorrow’s horoscope September 6, 2021 – Blackbeard

September 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Paycheck, no Irper bonus on the way: What you need to know

September 6, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Martina Melidi of Amici 20 in hospital: ‘I didn’t eat or drink’

September 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

This is where the mysterious “ninth planet” of the solar system might be

September 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Postponement of Brazil and Argentina and Messi’s anger: “We have been here for 3 days and are they telling us now?”

September 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt